OLATHE, Kan. w— Five of six young suspects who are charged in the shooting death of a Kansas man pleaded not guilty Monday in juvenile court to first-degree murder.

The six suspects are charged in the May 14 death of 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri. His body was found in a car parked in an Olathe, Kansas, park.

Three of the suspects who pleaded Monday are 14 and two are 13.

A first appearance for a fourth 14-year-old was postponed Monday until June 15, The Kansas City Star reported.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has filed motions to try the 14-year-olds as adults. Kansas law does not allow 13-year-old children to be tried as adults.

Howe has said the shooting stemmed from a marijuana deal that went bad but details of the shooting have not been released.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.