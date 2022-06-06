Five teenagers plead not guilty in killing of Kansas man Associated Press Jun 6, 2022 Jun 6, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OLATHE, Kan. w— Five of six young suspects who are charged in the shooting death of a Kansas man pleaded not guilty Monday in juvenile court to first-degree murder.The six suspects are charged in the May 14 death of 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri. His body was found in a car parked in an Olathe, Kansas, park.Three of the suspects who pleaded Monday are 14 and two are 13.A first appearance for a fourth 14-year-old was postponed Monday until June 15, The Kansas City Star reported.Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has filed motions to try the 14-year-olds as adults. Kansas law does not allow 13-year-old children to be tried as adults.Howe has said the shooting stemmed from a marijuana deal that went bad but details of the shooting have not been released. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Suspect Shooting Steve Howe Criminal Law Law Crime Killing Plead Kansas City Star × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Public Safety Water safety needs attention as weather warms up Public Safety Reckless driving reports cause safety concerns +2 Local News First Mustangs female coaches hope to inspire girls in St. Joseph Social Services Shower facility will be open to homeless this summer More Local News → 1:02 Partly Cloudy Monday 14 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
