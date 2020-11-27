Missouri men's basketball didn't show much rust in its first game in nearly nine months.

Tigers up and down the lineup appeared nimble, eager and ready to start the 2020-21 college basketball season, even in the midst of a global health pandemic.

Missouri social distanced on the bench but not from the hoop Wednesday night en route to a 91-64 thrashing of Oral Roberts at Mizzou Arena. Coach Cuonzo Martin improves to 4-0 in season openers at MU, which has won six straight openers overall.

Mark Smith tied for the game's scoring lead with 18 points, followed for the Tigers by Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith, who finished with 17 and 16, respectively.

Missouri climbed five spots in the KenPom rankings to No. 54 with the opening win, while the Golden Eagles fell from 203 to 212.

Missouri's next penciled game is Dec. 6 on the road against Wichita State, which has currently paused all basketball activities for COVID-19 reasons.

However, Martin said Wednesday a trip to Mohegan Sun in Connecticut next week for a multi-team event is tentatively a go. The Tigers' opponents for that event are unknown. Oregon has pulled out of its games there because of coronavirus concerns.

Here are five takeaways from Missouri's win over Oral Roberts:

1. Tilmon starts his senior season with a strong outing.

It had been a while since Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon played at 100% in a game, with the big man missing major stretches last season due to foot injuries.

Wednesday's performance was a promising start to his senior season in Columbia. He finished the game with eight points on 4 of 5 shooting from the floor, 12 rebounds (four offensive) and two steals.

"That's what they should expect from me every night, and that's what I should push myself to do every game," Tilmon said. "As far as the rebounds, I shouldn't get less than 10 rebounds a game. Not to sound cocky, but that's what my team expects out of me."

Perhaps the most important stat of the night for Tilmon? He picked up only one foul in 27 minutes of play.

"I'd take that any day," Pinson said of Tilmon's strong showing.

2. Dru Smith and Pinson pick up where they left off.

The most productive two Tigers from last season, especially in February and March, were again dynamic in multiple facets to open up Missouri's offense.

Martin will also be a fan of their defense — not mistake-free, but consistently solid.

The duo combined for 19 points in the first half (12 for Smith, seven for Pinson) and finished with 33 on the night, along with 10 assists. Getting that amount of production from them all season long could serve as the foundation for many wins to come.

Pinson led MU in plus-minus at +31, while Smith swiped four of the Tigers' nine steals.

"I feel confident and better than last year," said Pinson, who was 6-for-7 on shots within the 3-point line. "So I'm ready to see what we've all got."

3. Mark Smith appears to be in his best health in years.

Injuries have derailed Mark Smith each of the past two years, but Missouri may not have a quicker momentum-changer on its roster when he can unload 3-pointers.

Smith's first foray into the season featured 4 of 6 shooting from 3-point range and going 7 of 10 from the field overall, but the lasting image came in the form of a one-handed alley-oop dunk on a lob from former roommate Dru Smith.

"Honestly, that kind of came out of nowhere over the quarantine time," Dru Smith said of Mark's vertical ability. "... That was a nice play. He's been getting up a little bit more in practice every once in a while. So it was nice to see him get one in the game."

Mark Smith, a senior who transferred from Illinois after his freshman season, has less than two weeks until what is likely his final Braggin' Rights appearance.

His performance against Oral Roberts was a good sign of things to come.

4. The Tigers' supporting characters show potential.

All 11 players who dressed for the Tigers took the floor for at least six minutes, with nine logging double-digit minutes.

Javon Pickett didn't start but produced 11 points — including 5-for-5 from the free-throw line — in 20 minutes. Mitchell Smith was under the weather prior to the game, Martin said, but played through it for three points and two rebounds in 11 minutes.

Hawaii transfer Drew Buggs and true freshman Jordan Wilmore made their Tiger debuts off the bench. Buggs didn't score but made two assists and a steal. The 7-foot-3 Wilmore recorded two points and three rebounds.

5. The pandemic forces changes, but college basketball is back.

Norm Stewart's statue wore a Mizzou mask to greet fans at the entrance of the venue.

The Antlers weren't there to heckle the opposing team before the game, so we'll never know how many shots Oral Roberts missed during warm-ups.

There was no live singing of the national anthem, as Missouri opted for an instrumental version over the loud speakers while players remained in the locker rooms.

Each team's bench took up nearly half the sideline and a quarter of an adjacent baseline, similar to what the NBA and WNBA used in their Florida bubbles.

Guardrails separated the small, socially distant crowd and those on the court.

Hand sanitizing stations were aplenty around the concourse.

But college basketball is back.

