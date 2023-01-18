Matthew Magnante, an exercise author at FitnessVolt, has compiled a list of his most important safety tips to keep in mind when exercising outdoors during the colder months.
Drink even if you don’t feel thirsty
Many may not realize this, but we are at an elevated risk of dehydration when exercising in colder temperatures.
When it is cold, our blood vessels constrict to reduce the amount of heat lost through our skin as a way of maintaining our core body temperature.
During this process a hormone called plasma arginine vasopressin that normally signals thirst, is secreted at a lower rate than when exercising in hot weather. This explains why you might find yourself craving water less when exercising in winter.
To prevent dehydration, continue to drink water as you would during summer and opt for a glass of water before heading out and continue to sip on a drink throughout and after your workout.
Opt for polyester over cotton T-shirts
If you find yourself prone to sweating while exercising, cotton is one of the worst materials you can wear when the temperatures drop.
Cotton is highly absorbent which means that as you sweat the material tends to stay wet rather than drying out. Water conducts heat away from the body up to 25 times faster than air, which means you will lose body heat much more quickly in colder temperatures and increase your risk of developing hyperthermia.
Moisture-wicking materials such as polyester or wool will keep you warmer because their fibers absorb less water, and they dry out more quickly. Polyester fibers are designed to insulate you even when wet by trapping a layer of air between the fabric and your skin, while the shape of its fibers are designed to remove water.
Stretch before and after exercise
Stretching before you exercise is particularly important in winter, as your muscles tend to contract to conserve heat, which makes them more prone to injury.
Try to incorporate dynamic stretches before you head out for a winter run, to increase your muscles’ internal temperature and reduce the risk of injury.
Body weight squats, calf raises and jumping jacks are effective dynamic stretches that get the blood flowing and increase your core body temperature, before you head outside.
