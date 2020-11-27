WICHITA, Kan. — It will be a little less expensive to fish in Kansas starting Jan. 1.

The Wichita Eagle reported that on Thursday, the Kansas Wildlife Parks and Tourism Commission announced several change related to outdoor recreation. Among them: The cost of a one-day fishing license was reduced to $6 from $8.50. For non-residents, the price dropped to $10 from $14.50.

Fisheries Programs Specialist David Breth said the number of fishing permits being sold had dropped dramatically since 2016. That year, the state sold around 60,000 one-day license. Now, the state is selling about 35,000 annually.

The commission approved a trout permit for Kansas children under age 16. It will cost $7 and allow them to keep five trout. Previously youth could fish for trout for free but keep only two.