First public hearing regarding water rates to come next week

The first public hearing regarding the proposed water and wastewater rate increases for customers of Missouri American Water company will be Jan. 20.

This week, customers of MAWC received a notice of public hearings taking place till the end of January. Customers in St. Joseph will be the first to express issues and concerns in the public hearing next Wednesday.

Typically, hearings would take place in person, but customers still will have their chance to have their voices heard in a virtual format via WebEx and telephone conference.

The proposal submitted June 30 now is in the fifth month of the 11-month review process. The notice customers got in the mail outlines rate increases anywhere from 15% to 18% depending upon a customers’ monthly usage. The revenue created from the increase will be meant to ensure more safe, clean and reliable service for their 1.5 million customers.

Christie Barnhart is the External Affairs Manager for MAWC in Western Missouri. She said the outcome of the commission’s review process is hard to predict.

“It’s hard to say what’s gonna happen. Ultimately, the commission makes that decision. It’s really just impossible to predict. There have been years where we’ve seen an increase; There have been years where we’ve seen a decrease,” Barnhart said.

Barnhart also said there’s a chance rates won’t change at all.

New rates can be put into effect as soon as the month after the decision is made by the MPSC. The company has had temporary moratoriums in place for its' customers since March in an effort to suppress the financial struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement back in June of 2020, President of Missouri American Water, Debbie Dewey, said the company’s proposal is in line with their goals.

“These investments are key to our commitment to provide outstanding service and reliability, both now and for future generations,” Dewey said.