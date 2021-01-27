FLORISSANT, Mo. — A St. Louis County man is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his former supervisor at a children's home.

Authorities said Wednesday that 53-year-old Christopher Owens of Florissant was charged in the shooting death of 60-year-old Brantley Tate.

Florissant officers were called just after noon Tuesday to the parking lot of Marygrove Children's Home, where they found Tate with a single gunshot wound. He died at a hospital.

Owens was quickly identified as a suspect and was arrested. He is jailed without bond.

Police say Tate had been Owens' immediate supervisor at the home and had been fired from his job Tuesday, just prior to the shooting.

Owens does not have a listed attorney.

The MaryGrove Children's Home provides housing for children and adolescents who come from violent homes, have behavior or psychological problems, or have often been placed in foster homes.