KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Hunt family stood on a makeshift stage Sunday, more than 73,000 fans deliriously cheering, the trophy for winning the AFC championship was presented.

The Lamar Hunt Trophy.

A co-founder of the AFL and long-time owner of the franchise until his death in 2006, Lamar Hunt is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who was among the most respected men in pro football. In 1970, his Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, three years after losing in their first try.

Finally, after a half-century, they are headed back. Yep, the Lamar Hunt Trophy belongs to his family.

“It’s a tremendous day for our family, and I should mention how happy I am for my mother (Norma),’’ current Chiefs owner Clark Hunt says. “To hold and kiss this trophy really means a lot. My mom alluded to it on the stage, my dad always felt like the team belonged to the fans, and what we’re most excited about today.’’

Those fans have seen five decades of falling short, including the excruciating overtime loss to New England in last year’s AFC title game. They had to watch an opposing team lift that trophy in the first such presentation in Kansas City.

“Going to a Super Bowl is a treat any year,’’ Hunt added, “but the closer you get to making it as a team, the experience is not nearly as good. Last year, yeah, we were glad to be there but we were also very disappointed we weren’t playing in the (Super Bowl). We got that checked off at the end of the day.”

Safety Tyrann Mathieu is in his first season as a Chief. He recognizes the history with this original AFL franchise, then the Dallas Texans, who moved to Kansas City in 1963.

“It’s been 50 years since we brought this trophy back to Kansas City,’’ he said. “It’s not about me, it’s not about Tyrann, it’s about the people of Kansas City. Everything that they sacrificed, everything they endured for the last 50 years.

“And it’s ultimately about Lamar Hunt. We wouldn’t be here without him. We wish he was here right now. I think Clark is doing a great job and this is what it’s about: Lamar Hunt.’’