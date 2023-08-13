WWCup Australia France Soccer

Australia’s from left, Ellie Carpenter, Caitlin Foord, Sam Kerr and Steph Catley celebrate after Cortnee Vine kicked the winning penalty goal to defeat France in the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France on Saturday in Brisbane, Australia.

 Associated Press

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — There will be a first-time winner of the Women’s World Cup this year, and maybe, just maybe, it will be host country Australia.

The Matildas, serving as co-hosts of the tournament with New Zealand, became the first home team since the United States in 1999 to win a quarterfina l in nine Women’s World Cups. Australia has reached its first semifinal in team history and faces England on Wednesday for a chance to play for the title.

