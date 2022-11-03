Filing for the SJSD Board News-Press NOW Marcus Clem Author email Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Updated 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Would-be school board candidates should: — Between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays starting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, go to the second floor of the SJSD Administration Building, 1415 N. 26th St. — File paperwork with board secretary Donna Baker in person, or send a letter of inquiry to receive an application by conventional mail.— No electronic filings. — Complete the process by no later than close of business on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Hours may be reduced from Wednesday, Dec. 21, for winter break. Call 816-671-4000 for information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Filing Donna Baker Institutes Politics Candidate Ballot April Staff Sjsd Administration Building School Board Would-be Post Work Letter Paperwork Marcus Clem Author email Follow Marcus Clem Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Social Services Walk for the Homeless sponsor shares importance of uplifting resources Public Safety Two people seriously injured in Caldwell County crash Local News Downtown businesses to host fundraisers for First Saturdays Local News United Way campaign turns focus to allocating donations More Local News → 0:49 Warm & Windy Thursday 13 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
