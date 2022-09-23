It was a soggy and cool evening as the Lafayette Fighting Irish football team squared off against the Sarcoxie Bears on Friday.
Lafayette came into this game looking for their first win of the season but were unable to capture it, falling to Sarcoxie, 18-7. Lafayette’s record now sits at 0-5, while Sarcoxie moves to 5-0.
The low scoring affair saw Sarcoxie head into the half up 6-0 after a failed two point conversion. Lafayette was able to move the ball better in the second half, marching down the field before Jackson Compton punched it in on a quarterback keeper. The Irish went up by one after kicking an extra point, but the Bears roared back with 12 unanswered points to grab the win.
Despite the loss, Lafayette head coach Scott Finley saw some improvement from his team.
“Really our kids are just beginning to progress a little bit. Their focus was really good this week, we had really good practices, and that's how it should go. We’re a young football team and they're learning, that’s the great news,” he said.
Looking ahead to next week, Finley also highlighted what his team can learn from after a close contest where they had a chance to win in the fourth quarter.
“We just got to get over the hump and that's what I tell the guys. You know, we got a lot of guys learning right now and right there we learned how to play in a tight football game. You just wish we would have won it, but we got to build on that for next week and play another tight football game,” Finley said.
Lafayette will welcome Chillicothe next Friday at 7 p.m.
