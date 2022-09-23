Lafayette v Sarcoxie

Team captains for Lafayette and Sarcoxie stand for the coin toss Friday night at Scott Marriott Field.

It was a soggy and cool evening as the Lafayette Fighting Irish football team squared off against the Sarcoxie Bears on Friday.

Lafayette came into this game looking for their first win of the season but were unable to capture it, falling to Sarcoxie, 18-7. Lafayette’s record now sits at 0-5, while Sarcoxie moves to 5-0.

