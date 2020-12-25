ZURICH — CONCACAF will have four direct berths for the expanded Women’s World Cup in 2023, and two more teams from the region will have a chance to join them via a 10-team playoff tournament.

The United States, Canada, and Jamaica represented the confederation covering North and Central America and the Caribbean at the 24-team World Cup in France last year.

FIFA released the breakdown for the 32-team women’s tournament on Thursday. Europe will get 11 direct slots, while Asia gets six and Africa, like CONCACAF, gets four. South America gets three and Oceania one.

Four teams will be seeded in the 2023 playoff tournament