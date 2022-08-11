Cubs Reds Baseball

Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a game at the Field of Dreams movie site Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa.

 Associated Press

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — After the Griffeys played catch in Iowa, Drew Smyly took over.

Smyly struck out nine in five scoreless innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night in Major League Baseball’s second annual “Field of Dreams” game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.