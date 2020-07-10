NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING FRIDAY 07/10/2020

RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

This Week: 134,500 73,000 NA 207,500

Last Week: 83,700 33,600 41,900 159,200

Year Ago: 135,700 77,700 122,100 335,500

Auction Receipts: 134,500 Last Week 73,700 Last Year 135,700

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven: 2.00 lower to 2.00 higher in the

Southcentral and Southeast regions. Steers and heifers sold 4.00 to 9.00 higher in the

Northcentral region. Auction and direct receipts increased this week by 50K for auction

and 40K for direct. After the holiday last Saturday, some Monday auctions took another

week off to get more maintenance done and will be ready to get back into the swing of

things next week. Mid-week sales such as Bassett (NE)Livestock Auction’s Annual BBQ

special brought over 8,000 head of weaned fall calves and load lots of Sandhill-raised

yearlings to town, with those heavier weight yearlings trading sharply higher than their

last regular sale two weeks ago. Steers and heifers alike were in demand in central NE

as a load of 627 lb steers sold at 171.25. Near 7 loads of top-notch steers weighing

from 835 to 846 lb steers sold from 145.60 to 147.00; averaging 146.13 or $1225.00 per

head. Also, a load of 901 lb spayed heifers sold at 131.00. The drop in recent boxed-

beef prices has stabilized for the time being with this morning’s Boxed Choice beef cut-

out prices was quoted at 203.59, 1.85 lower than last Thursday’s close. Select cuts were

reported at 194.83, 3.93 lower when compared to last Thursday. Steer dressed weights for

w/e June 27, 2020 reported at 896 lbs; up 42 lbs from a year ago. The increase in beef

tonnage on roughly the same amount of cattle slaughter will put more beef in the pipeline

for consumers. Cattle grading Choice and Prime for w/e June 27 was reported at 83.7

percent; up 6.6 percent from the same week a year ago. Most of this would be due to

cattle being fed for a longer period with some being fed around 200 days. The CME Cattle

Complex was mostly higher this week, with only the front month of each contract minimally

lower from Friday to Thursday; all the deferred contracts were higher in the same time

period. Estimated slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a 664K,

71k more than last week, and only 6K more than last year. Auction volume this week

included 54 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 39 percent heifers.