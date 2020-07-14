Amid broad condemnation of its actions from across the higher education sector, the U.S. federal government will take back a directive barring international students from studying entirely online during the pandemic.

According to Reuters, the directive affecting holders of F-1 and M-1 international student visas will be rescinded. The determination came after Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other parties sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which regulates immigration. Reuters cited a federal judge in the case.

The College Board, which runs a number of initiatives, including the SAT test and the advanced placement program, called the to-be-rescinded directive a means of victimizing international students during collegiate shutdowns.

"Making America inhospitable to international students is wrong for higher education and for our country," the organization said in a statement. "Some 1 million international students attend U.S. colleges and universities annually, contributing greatly to this country's intellectual and cultural vibrancy."

The U.S. government ordinarily doesn't permit internationals to reside in the U.S. purely for the purpose of online education. However, many foreign students elected to enroll in online courses after campuses largely shut down in the spring, and special considerations were made to permit certain students to remain in the country during this time.

The new directive, which put all-online students under threat of visa loss and possible deportation, came as a number of college campuses are re-opening this fall although COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise nationwide. The directive would have required students who are attending an all-online campus to transfer if they wished to remain in the country. Harvard was among the campuses that decided earlier this summer to go all online for fall 2020.