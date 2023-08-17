Medicaid States

Workers at a Medicaid call center review information regarding eligibility determinations Wednesday in Jefferson City, Missouri.

 Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As millions of Medicaid recipients face the potential loss of health coverage for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, state call centers are getting inundated with questions from people needing help. In some cases, federal officials say, it’s taking too long to get answers.

Nearly one-third of the states have received warnings from federal Medicaid officials that their lengthy call center wait times may be causing people to hang up — and give up — as they attempt to renew Medicaid coverage amid a massive nationwide effort to clean up the rolls of the government health insurance program for lower-income residents.

