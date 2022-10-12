Biden Student Loans

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at right.

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans following a court hearing on Wednesday.

It's unclear when U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey will rule on the lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states that seeks an injunction to halt the student loan forgiveness plan. Whatever he decides, an appeal is likely.

