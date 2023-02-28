Biden Health Investigations

The seal for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is displayed in 2017 in Media, Pennsylvania.

 File photo | Associated Press

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general found the state of Missouri must refund $34.2 million to the federal government due to unqualified reimbursements for personal care assistance.

A 36-page audit by the HHS’ inspector general found Missouri didn’t always ensure consumer-directed personal care assistance services complied with federal and state Medicaid reimbursement requirements. They audit reviewed fiscal years 2018 and 2019.

