Federal Reserve Powell

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting Wednesday in Washington. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate Wednesday by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time to fight high inflation but also hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes.

The Fed's move boosted its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. It was the central bank's sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession.

