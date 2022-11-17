Federal Reserve-Bullard

In this 2019 photo, James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, gestures during an interview in Richmond, Virginia. 

 Associated Press

The Federal Reserve may have to raise its benchmark interest rate much higher than it has previously projected to get inflation under control, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said Thursday.

Bullard's comments raised the prospect that the Fed's rate hikes will make borrowing by consumers and businesses even costlier and further heighten the risk of recession. Wall Street traders registered their concern by sending stock market into the red Thursday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 12.23 points, or 0.3%, at 3,946.56.

