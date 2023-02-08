Fed Ex driver dies in wreck with Amtrak train in Missouri Associated Press Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.The collision occurred about 9:30 a.m. north of Pleasant Hill, about 37 miles (59.55 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said the train crew and the 35 passengers on board were not injured.The FedEx driver was pronounced dead at the scene.The trained remained upright and no major roads were blocked by the collision, Lowe said.The train left Union Station in Kansas City on its way to St. Louis and Chicago. Passengers continued their trips on chartered buses, Amtrak said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Tourism Trains Police × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +2 Government New scoreboard at Civic Arena among latest renovations Public Safety Safety experts offer tips for teen drivers 1:39 Weather Weather Wise Wednesday: The history of Super Bowl weather Sports Lafayette Fighting Irish survive late surge from Cardinals More Local News → 1:23 Rain Moving In, Snow Overnight? Updated 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
