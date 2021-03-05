These students were named February Pershing Panther Pride students. In the top row are Jacie Davis, Brandon Gregg, Natalie McMillian, Jacob Stallworth and Carter King. In the middle row are Skie Cook, Elfonso Dudley, Trever Friesen and Kael Lasiter. In the bottom row are Rylie Buell, Landyn Carrillo, Monte Lankford, Dillon Keller and Annalise Phroper.
