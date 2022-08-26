Russia Ukraine War

People receive iodine-containing tablets at a distribution point Friday in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. 

 Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — Authorities began distributing iodine tablets to residents near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Friday in case of a radiation leak, amid mounting fears that the fighting around the complex could trigger a catastrophe.

The move came a day after the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. The incident heightened dread of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the 1986 explosion at Chernobyl.

