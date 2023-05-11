RSV vaccine

The FDA recently approved Arexvy, the first RSV vaccine for older adults.

 Business Wire via AP

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the world's first vaccine to prevent the respiratory infection RSV, short for respiratory syncytial virus, on May 3, 2023. The new shot represents six decades of starts and stops in the hunt for a vaccine to curb one of the most common winter respiratory viruses. RSV leads to around 14,000 deaths in older adults every year and can cause severe illness in infantsand children as well.

The vaccine, called Arexvy, made by the biopharmaceutical company GSK, is approved for use in adults ages 60 and over. Now that it is FDA-approved, it must still be endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a move that's expected in summer 2023.

