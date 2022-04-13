KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting at a house party early Wednesday in Kansas City left one person dead and two others injured, police said, capping a violent 24 hours in the city that saw four people killed in separate incidents.
Officers who were in the Ivanhoe Northeast neighborhood around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a car crash heard several gunshots coming from a home nearby, police said in a news release.
The officers found three victims at the home. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A third person suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment. Police did not release the names of those killed and hurt and were seeking suspects, as well as potential witnesses who fled the scene to protect their own safety.
The death marked the fourth homicide in Kansas City in a 24-hour period, including the stabbing death Tuesday of a middle school student at his school. Police were also investigating the separate shooting deaths of a woman outside an apartment complex and a man inside a vehicle in a store parking lot.
