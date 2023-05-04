Cookouts are on the horizon, and people are always on the lookout for delicious dishes that are easily cooked on the grill. Burgers are a staple of grilling season. Burgers might be relatively simple, but that does not mean they have to be ordinary.
Switching up the main ingredient (i.e., the ground meat) used as the basis for burgers is an easy way to add a new flavor profile to this familiar dish. Turkey is a versatile ingredient that can be flavored in many different ways with spices and other ingredients to add punch to turkey's relatively mild taste.
"Turkey Burgers with Mango Salsa" from "Taste of Home Healthy Cooking Cookbook" (Taste of Home Books) by the editors of Taste of Home adds a tropical spin to classic cookout menus. This recipe also offers a special treat by way of a spreadable cheese nestled right in the heart of the burger patties.
Turkey Burgers with Mango Salsa
Makes 6 servings
1/2 cup dry bread crumbs
1/3 cup reduced-fat garlic-herb spreadable cheese
2 green onions, chopped
41/2 teaspoons lemon juice
11/2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dry thyme
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
11/2 pounds lean ground turkey
6 whole wheat hamburger buns, split
3/4 cup premade mango salsa
In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients. Crumble turkey over mixture and mix well. Shape into six patties.
Moisten a paper towel with cooking oil; using long-handled tongs, lightly coat the grill rack. Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from the heat for 4 to 6 minutes on each side, or until a thermometer reads 165 F and juices run clear.
Grill buns, uncovered, for 1 to 2 minutes or until toasted. Place burgers on bun bottoms. Top with salsa. Replace bun tops.
