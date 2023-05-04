Turkey burgers with mango salsa

Cookouts are on the horizon, and people are always on the lookout for delicious dishes that are easily cooked on the grill. Burgers are a staple of grilling season. Burgers might be relatively simple, but that does not mean they have to be ordinary.

Switching up the main ingredient (i.e., the ground meat) used as the basis for burgers is an easy way to add a new flavor profile to this familiar dish. Turkey is a versatile ingredient that can be flavored in many different ways with spices and other ingredients to add punch to turkey's relatively mild taste.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.