What is happening with News-Press Now?

We will make our website, newspressnow.com, and the content on our News-Press NOW app accessible to all readers with no subscription required. Unlimited access to content, 24/7, 365 days a year, makes way for thousands more people in our community to have access to the news most important to them. We have listened to community feedback and believe that there is an overwhelming desire for this change, and we are proud to be one of the first traditional, daily newspapers in the United States to provide this to their communities.

