Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago "evil and unforgivable."

In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher's family — which is still prominent around Mobile, Alabama — said that what Meaher did on the eve of the Civil War "had consequences that have impacted generations of people."

