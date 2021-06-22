Family fun night gives kids safety education and entertainment

A family fun night out on Tuesday was held thanks to a local neighborhood watch group.
The event at Green Valley Church brought many different local agencies and groups. The St. Joseph Police and Fire Departments brought out large vehicles for the kids to explore. Buchanan County EMT's brought a new ambulance that they now have in service.
Kids and parents got to learn fire safety and much more at the different agencies. Food was available as well as booths with information and a raffle. Pat Jones is a secretary for a watch group and organized the event.
She said this was a great chance for kids to get out while also learning.
"We need to get the kids out. I know we've all been locked in our houses. But, we have got the fire department, police, highway patrol, Buchanan County EMS," she said.
Berkeley and Bentley Jones got the chance to explore the different vehicles. Bentley was able to sit inside the Bearcat used by the Police Department.
"I just like police and when I grow up I'm gonna be a police officer," Bentley said.
Berkeley said she had a lot of fun also.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.