Backpacks, first day of school outfit and new school supplies: Those are just some of the essentials that families were out looking for on the last weekend of summer.
The St. Joseph School District officially starts their 2021-22 academic year today and people were out at shops and restaurants around the Belt highway on Sunday. The East Hills Mall was packed in the late morning and early afternoon as families shopped for their last minute needs.
One student shopping for school supplies with his family starts high school at Central today. Kash West is an incoming freshman, and he has mixed emotions about his first day.
“I am kind of nervous,” West said. His little brother was standing next to him proudly holding his new backpack. West was more excited to return to school than his younger sibling, as high school presents more opportunities to get involved.
“I got more freedom to do what I want to do and focus on my future,” West said.
This summer was different for West as well since he had football and weights, which is something new that comes with the territory of moving up in the education system. He said that the highlight of his summer was taking part in the football jamboree that took place this past Friday.
As every year passes, school gets a little more difficult for students, with more responsibilities and new material to learn. That challenge is something West is looking forward to.
West said one of the differences between middle and high school is the amount of people and teachers. “And class being more difficult,” West said.
Dozens of families were walking out with new shoes, clothes and other items preparing for the first day. There were several families that were from out of town; one family came from Nebraska. While these kids are going to different school districts, there is one thing that is common among them all: how the district is handling the coronavirus. West acknowledged that the virus could impact his freshman year but he isn’t thinking too much about it.
“I am not really thinking about that,” West said.
For families wanting to see dates and times of important events throughout the year, go to sjsd.k12.mo.us/calendar.com.
