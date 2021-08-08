With summer wrapping up, families are looking for activities to do to squeeze some more fun in the heat.
Sunday was Family Fun Day at Chiefs training camp on Missouri Western’s campus. There were families and kids out running around before rain cut practice short. Even with the rain, it did not push families away.
One family came from Colorado, which is territory of the Chiefs’ division rival in the AFC West: the Denver Broncos. The drive to St. Joseph seemed short because of the families excitement to see their favorite team for the first time in person.
“The drive felt like an hour or two because we were so excited to come out,” Saul Espinoza said.
Being a Chiefs fan in Colorado without ever having lived near Kansas City may seem odd, but for the Espinoza family, it was one player that drew their attention to the Chiefs.
“We are fans because we followed Joe Montana back in the day, and ever since he came to Kansas City, we started watching Montana,” Espinoza said. “From there we dropped our Colorado traits with the Broncos. We have been Chiefs fans since 1991.”
Being a Chiefs fan in enemy territory can be hard, but the Espinozas have found some relief seeing friendly faces all throughout town, which they are not familiar with back home. They have even started converting some of their family friends over to Chiefs Kingdom.
“We like to say we are Chiefs fans living in Bronco land. Our family is all Bronco lovers and it is nice that everything here has Chiefs stuff on it,” Mandy Espinoza said. “It is tough we get a lot of haters. But we have started to convert some of our family members over into Chiefs fans.”
Both of their kids standing by decked out in Chiefs gear, both huge fans of Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes. They were looking forward to seeing the players in action and were grateful as well since camp was closed off to the public last year.
“It is great to be here and support the team,” Mandy Espinoza said. “I know things are a little different, but we can get out here to support them. I am glad we can participate in this with COVID.”
The Chiefs only have several practices left before they leave St. Joseph. To reserve tickets for the remaining days, visit chiefs.com/tickets/trainingcamp.
