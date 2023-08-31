cookies

Fall is a season of cooler temperatures and changing leaves, and it also marks the return of autumn flavor profiles. Root vegetables, roasts and heartier fare are prime cooking ingredients this time of year. In terms of baking, treats spiced with ginger and cinnamon are in demand each fall.

Carrot cake and oatmeal cookies are familiar favorites this time of year. In this recipe for "Carrot Cake Oatmeal Cookies" from "Live Well Bake Cookies" (Quarto Group) by Danielle Rye, delicious spiced carrot cake is transformed into a soft and chewy cookie.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.