Fading Fullbacks Football

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton scores a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 in Inglewood, California. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During a game against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs tried just about everything to make the yard or two they needed for a first down, from short passes over the middle to deep looks down field.

Four times they failed to convert.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.