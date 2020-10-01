Facebook tightens political ad bans as US election nears

WASHINGTON | With just over a month to go before Americans head en masse to the polls in an extraordinarily contentious election, Facebook is expanding restrictions on political advertising, including new bans on messages claiming widespread voter fraud.

New prohibitions laid out in a blog post come days after President Donald Trump raised the prospect of mass fraud in the vote-by-mail process during a debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Banned ads "would include calling a method of voting inherently fraudulent or corrupt, or using isolated incidents of voter fraud to delegitimize the result of an election," Rob Leathern, Facebook's director of product management, tweeted.

August construction spending up 1.4%, led by home building

WASHINGTON | U.S. construction spending increased 1.4% in August, led by a surge in single-family homes.

The gain was double the 0.7% increase in July, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, and the August gain was better than economists had been expecting. In an additional sign of strength, the government revised higher its earlier estimates for spending in July and June.

Spending on residential construction rose 3.7% ,with a 5.5% rise in spending on single-family homes offsetting a 0.1% dip in apartment construction, a smaller an more volatile sector.

Average rate on 30-year mortgage tick down to 2.88%

SILVER SPRING, Md. | U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages edged down slightly this week, remaining at historically low levels.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan fell to 2.88% from 2.90% last week. One year ago, the rate averaged 3.65%.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also fell, to 2.36% from 2.40% last week.

Dubai builder of world's tallest building to be liquidated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | The Dubai-based construction company that helped build the world's tallest building and other engineering marvels in the United Arab Emirates announced Thursday it would enter liquidation, the final step in a long collapse from the country's economic crisis a decade ago hastened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Arabtec Holding PJSC made the announcement after emails circulated Wednesday among developers suggesting the firm's end had come. Despite trying to claw its way out of the chaos left by Dubai's 2009 financial crisis, the firm ended last year with hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and losses.

Arabtec chairman Waleed al-Muhairi said in a statement that after years of setbacks, the economic slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic severely hurt the company's projects.