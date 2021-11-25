ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Perhaps nothing symbolized the spotty performance of Bally’s casino in Atlantic City in recent years better than the mismatched replacement windows in its glass facade, spots of blue that stood out amid the rest of the rose-colored glass.
Fixing that was one of the first things Phil Juliano, executive vice president of the Rhode Island-based company that bought the casino a year ago, set out to do.
In recent months, the out-of-place windows have been replaced, and the facade is now uniformly rosy.
Executives with Bally’s Corp. hope the forecast for the casino is rosy, too. Soohyung Kim, the company’s chair of the board, evaluated its performance in its first year under new owners.
“The jury is out, I would say,” Kim told The Associated Press. “We always knew that Atlantic City was a challenge, and so we structured the deal so that we had a lot of flexibility.”
Bally’s, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, bought the Atlantic City casino on Nov. 18 last year as part of an ambitious acquisition spree of casinos, media and technology companies aimed at putting together a nationwide gambling, broadcasting and sports betting powerhouse.
It paid $25 million for the property to Caesars Entertainment, and promised New Jersey gambling regulators it would spend an additional $100 million on renovations over four to five years, including badly needed hotel room makeovers.
Work is already under way on new hotel rooms, a new lobby and bar, and a new high-limits room will open early next month. The casino has opened five new restaurants, a FanDuel sports book, reconfigured the casino floor and brought in new slot machines.
Aside from the physical improvements, the purchase gives Bally’s access to New Jersey’s thriving internet gambling market and its nation-leading sports betting market.
Bally’s ranks last among Atlantic City’s nine casinos in terms of gambling revenue so far this year. Over the first 10 months of 2021, Bally’s has won $120 million, up from the $83 million it won over the same period last year.
In interviews with the AP, customers offered mixed reviews of Bally’s performance over the past year. Some praised the new restaurants and the popular summer beach bar, while others said hotel rooms still leave much to be desired.
Wyatt Ballinger of Vineland had a different experience last year, calling the property “disgusting and unkempt.”
“I checked into a room with cigarettes still in the ash tray, spilled and rotten food in the fridge, then got switched to another room to have found an employee laying with in the bed with shoes on as I walked in,” he said.
But the most commonly voiced complaint was the termination of player loyalty perks last October that had been accrued under the previous ownership, in favor of Bally’s own branded loyalty program. The company says the switch was needed to separate from Caesars Entertainment.
