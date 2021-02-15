Paperless FAQ

Going Paperless

1. How do I switch to paperless billing?

a. Enrollment is easy! You may update your billing preference at any time by calling our Custgomer Care team at 1-in your online user dashboard on newspressnow.com from any digital device. For a full step-by-step on making this change click here.

a. You may also switch by contacting our Customer Care team at 1-800-779-6397 or you can update your billing preference when making a payment online by clicking the .

2. What information do I need to switch?

a. If you plan to make the change in your online user dashboard , you will need to have the email address and password used to log into your account. Once logged in youYou will need you will need the routing and account numbers for the bank account you'll use. This information is securely stored in your profile. Payments made through your paperless billing profile do not carry a processing fee.

Note: If you’re a subscriber and have not yet activated your account, please click here to activate your account.

When calling our Customer Care team to enroll you will need….

Payments

1. What payment methods are accepted with EZ Pay?

a. Direct debit payment from a bank account or credit card. Credit cards accepted: … You can manage all of your payment information in your online user dashboard.

2. After I make the switch, how long does my EZ Pay billing take affect?

2.a. …

3. When will my account be billed?

3.a. Your subscription will automatically be charged to your credit card 0 to 14 days prior to your current expiration date, for the duration of your subscription or until you notify us otherwise.

4. How will I know my payment was processed?

5. How can I view my monthly bill?

Security

1. Is my payment information safe when I pay online?

1.a. …

2. Who has access to my online account information?

2.a. …

General

1. What is EZ Pay?

a. EZ Pay is our convenient automatic payment process. With EZPay, your bill payments come directly out of your credit or debit card. You will never have to worry about a lapsed subscription or missing your payment.

1.

2. How do I receive my $5 billing credit?

a. …..Your credit will be applied to…

Customers must switch to EZ Pay prior to March 1, 2021 to earn credit. Credit only valid once per household, not valid with any other offers.

3. What are the benefits of switching to EZ Pay?

a. Convenient automatic monthly payments

b. Less paper clutter

c. No risk of forgetting a payment

4. Can I stop my EZ Pay payments?

Yes, you can stop EZ Payments at anytime by calling our Customer Care team at 1-800-779-6397.

5. What if I choose not to switch to EZ Pay?

a. Customers who choose to receive paper statements agree that you will be charged an additional $1.99 for each statement sent to you during your subscription period, in addition to the cost of your subscription.