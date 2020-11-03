Eye makeup for the mask-wearing era that has pop

After months of social distancing, and covering our lower faces, reality has set in that the top half of your head is now the thing that people are focused on.

The proof was on the recent spring 2021 runways — a sort of reflection on our current mood for skincare and DIY beauty, pared-down, laid-back beauty. Across the runways, models had fresh, dewy, no-makeup faces with all of the focus on the eyes. Think of it as an update to your "working from home" look.

To lift spirits, New York designer Batsheva used cheery pops of cyan and hot pink eye color to compliment her playful collection of polka-dot dresses and cool crochet cardigans. At Chanel and Chloe, eyes were dark and smoky or outlined with edgy, punky-chic black liner. All perfect for face mask-wearing impact.

Let your mood dictate what you sport for the day, says Cammy Kelly, a veteran Chicago makeup artist.

Feeling a bit broody? Eyeliners are key, Kelly said. "The cat-eye was very prominent on the runway — more dramatic, thick and elongated; to get that "cool-girl" look, black eye paint is the best," she said.

Feeling like you need to make more of a statement or feeling more playful, play with color. "We all need a little pop of color to lift our spirits during this time, so don't be afraid to experiment," Kelly said.

The foundation for the eyes regardless of look starts with the skin. "Skin is all about glow — radiant glow without looking greasy or oily," she said.

Here are Kelly's tips and products to achieve high impact eyes.

START WITH DEWY, GLOWING SKIN: GLOSSIER FUTUREDEW

"This oil serum hybrid soaks into the skin without feeling greasy and it leaves a beautiful radiant glow," Kelly said. $24, glossier.com.

START WITH DEWY, GLOWING SKIN: MAC STROBE CREAM

"This cream has that illuminating glow-from-within look," Kelly said. "Add a bit of foundation to it, to get a look that is flawless. The pinklite or goldlite is my all-time favorite." $35, maccosmetics.com

TURN UP THE BRIGHTS: MAC CHROMALINE

"These waterproof cream eye liners are super intense," Kelly said. "They might take a little practice to master but the effect is stunning. You can be very detailed with a small stroke of a brush or a finger smudge of color. Magenta (right) is one of my faves." $22, maccosmetics.com.

THE SMOKY EYE: CHANEL STYLO YEUX

For that perfect smudgy Smokey eye with a little bit of a punky attitude, try Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof long-lasting eyeliner in Noir Intense. "You can be extra smudgy and not so perfect when you are applying it on the lid and the lower lash line for a more retro/punky look," Kelly said. $33, chanel.com.

THE CAT-EYE: PAT MCGRATH LABS PERMA PRECISION LIQUID EYELINER

"This liner is my all-time fave since it's easy to use even if you are not a pro and highly pigmented," Kelly said. "You can layer this liner with feather-like strokes depending on how thick of a line across the lid you would like. And for the feline look, flick at the end slightly while pulling the side of your eye as you are applying." $32, sephora.com.

TURN UP THE BRIGHTS: ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS NORVINA PRO PIGMENT PALETTE (VOL. 1 OR 3)

"This is one of my favorite eye shadow pallets for intense color," Kelly said. "Just take your makeup brush and chose a color, sweep it across the lid or just on the outer corners of the eyes. Be creative, layer it to give it more depth. You don't have to be precise — that's what makes it fun and unique. These palettes in volume one or three have beautifully pigmented colors for a price that's amazing." $60, anastasiabeverlyhills.com.

THE CAT-EYE: MAYBELLINE EYESTUDIO MASTER PRECISE ALL DAY LIQUID EYELINER

"This brand is a great affordable price and it's waterproof and smudge-proof for that exacting look," Kelly said. $7.99, maybelline.com.

TURN UP THE BRIGHTS: REVLON COLORSTAY GLAZE STICK EYE SHADOW LINER

"I like cream shadow stick pencils in bright colors, like this bluish turquoise, and the glaze stick is affordable, creamy, and can be used as an eyeliner or layered as an allover eye shadow," Kelly said. "They are easy for anyone to use." $5.97, amazon.com.