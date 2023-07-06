Piadina Neapolitan

Pizza comes in many styles. From thin crust to New York style pizza or the deep dish synonymous with Chicago, pizza can be enjoyed in various ways.

Piadina is a close cousin to traditional pizza that is made from unleavened dough. The dough is grilled for a few minutes and then filled with ingredients and enjoyed as a flatbread sandwich. This version of “Piadina Neapolitan” from Craig W. Priebe and Dianne Jacob’s “Grilled Pizzas & Piadinas” (DK) incorporates traditional pizza flavors into a piadina form.

