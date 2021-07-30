ST. LOUIS — A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire Saturday, after the Biden administration extended the original date by a month. The moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September has been the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and have fallen months behind on their rent.
Landlords successfully challenged the order in court, arguing that they also had bills to pay. They pointed out that tenants could access nearly $47 billion in federal money set aside to help pay rents and related expenses.
Advocates for tenants said the distribution of the money had been slow and that more time was needed to distribute it and repay landlords. Without an extension, they feared a spike in evictions and lawsuits seeking to oust tenants who were behind on their rents.
Even with the delay, roughly 3.6 million people in the U.S. as of July 5 said they would face eviction within the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. The survey measures the social and economic effects of the pandemic every two weeks through online responses from a representative sample of U.S. households.
MISSOURI
What’s the status of eviction moratoriums in the state?
Missouri is not among the states that enacted an eviction moratorium last year, but St. Louis, St. Louis County, and Jackson County, which includes Kansas City, issued their own. After the Biden administration extended the CDC’s moratorium by a month, St. Louis did the same, while St. Louis County and Jackson County officials said they adhered to the CDC guidelines.
Despite the CDC moratorium, tenant advocates say many evictions happened in Missouri during the pandemic.
Although the pandemic hit renters hard, it has also hurt landlords. Nick Kasoff owns 15 rental homes in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson. He said he’s doing OK but that he’s worried the lengthy moratorium will result in many small-scale landlords losing their properties to foreclosure.
What’s being done to help people facing eviction?
The Missouri Housing Development Commission is promoting the State Assistance for Housing Relief program to help people catch up on past-due rent and utilities. The commission will disburse $593 million statewide. The money comes from federal coronavirus aid programs and is scheduled to last through 2025, although the commission said funding might run out within three years based on the pace of applications.
The commission also said it is working with nonprofit partners to assist those at risk of eviction. Advocacy groups such as Action St. Louis and Reconciliation Services in Kansas City are reaching out directly to needy tenants and in some cases are going door-to-door. They are advising them of their legal rights and the steps they can take to try to stay in their homes.
HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?
The federal moratorium put pandemic-related evictions on hold, but it didn’t stop courts from hearing eviction cases. Robert Swearingen, an attorney for Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, said many evictions already approved by judges will begin immediately after the moratorium ends and many other cases will go to court in August.
More than 13,000 eviction filings have been issued against tenants in Missouri’s two metropolitan areas since March 15, 2020, according to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, which tracks evictions nationwide. That includes nearly 8,300 filings in St. Louis city and county combined, and more than 5,100 in Jackson County.
HOW AFFORDABLE IS HOUSING IN MISSOURI’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?
Like most of the Midwest, rent is less expensive in Missouri than on the coasts. However, average income also is far less. Swearingen said his tenant clients are often people living on Social Security with income of $600 to $1,000 per month: “They have a hard time finding an apartment that is livable,” he said.
According to research from Realtor.com, the median monthly rental cost in St. Louis in June was $1,156, which was 7.8% higher than a year ago. The average rent in Kansas City was $1,150, which was 8.9% higher than the previous year. Both costs were well below the national median monthly rent for the 50 largest metropolitan areas of $1,575, which rose 8.1% over the past year.
ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?
It’s possible. Lee Camp, an attorney with the legal advocacy group ArchCity Defenders, said he expects a big rise in evictions once the CDC moratorium ends. He noted that Missouri law allows for a swift removal process — tenants are often evicted within about six weeks of the eviction lawsuit being filed.
One indication of the scope of the concern is recent census data showing that nearly 60,000 Missouri residents were worried they could be evicted within two months.
Kennard Williams, a housing activist with the group Action St. Louis, said that with housing insecurity already alarmingly high, “the eviction wave is going to overwhelm the resources and infrastructure that we have.”
KANSAS
What’s the status of eviction moratoriums in the state?
In May, top Republican lawmakers rescinded Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s order that imposed the state’s pandemic ban on evictions and foreclosures. That left only the CDC moratorium, which offered slightly different protections.
The state moratorium had been in effect since August. Kelly also issued an eviction moratorium in March 2020 but let it expire two months later. When the state’s latest moratorium was lifted, Kelly spokeswoman Reeves Oyster said GOP leaders had decided to “kick people out of their homes.” Republicans have argued that the moratorium was preventing landlords from getting paid.
What’s being done to help people facing eviction?
Kansas has received two rounds of federal rental aid — $200 million in one and $20 million in the other. As of Thursday, the Kansas Housing Resources Corp. had distributed nearly $21.7 million from the largest pot to 4,054 of the 9,555 households that applied (Wichita is the only community the state’s housing finance agency doesn’t serve). The money can go toward 15 months of rent, utilities and internet expenses.
The state also distributed $17 million in rental aid from the smaller pot, said Emily Sharp, a spokeswoman for the agency.
One challenge is that both tenants and landlords must apply to access some of the money, but certain landlords are saying, “No, I just want you out,” said Casey Johnson, an attorney for Kansas Legal Services, a nonprofit law firm. Some tenants also have refused to fill out the paperwork, making it impossible for landlords to collect any money, said Steve Vogel, the head of the Shawnee County Landlords Association. Johnson speculated that tenants might be resistant because they remain protected from eviction by the soon-to-expire CDC moratorium.
The state is anticipating an additional $150 million later this year.
HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?
In Johnson County, the state’s most populous, eviction proceedings are still conducted remotely. Many counties are now handling such cases totally or partially in-person.
It’s impossible to tell whether more Kansans were kicked out of their homes during the pandemic because the state lumps its eviction data into a broader category that also includes landlord disputes, debt collection and employment discrimination, said Lisa Taylor, a spokeswoman for the state’s Office of Judicial Administration.
Johnson, of Kansas Legal Services, said landlords are increasingly finding reasons beyond nonpayment to evict tenants, such as not cleaning well enough or having an unauthorized pet. He said some landlords are not renewing leases when they expire.
HOW AFFORDABLE IS HOUSING IN THE STATE’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?
Kansas has among the nation’s most affordable housing markets, said Kirk Mcclure, a retired professor of urban planning for the University of Kansas and a contract worker for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He said only the Deep South is cheaper.
From 2015 to 2019, rent for a two-bedroom apartment increased by 7.9%, which was far below the national average of 15.4%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. The vacancy rate was 7.8% before the pandemic, which was above the 6% national average.
As of May, the median monthly rent in the Kansas City metropolitan area was 4.6% higher than a year before, at $1,109, according to a report released June 16 by Realtor.com. The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the area was $1,319.
ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?
Kansas advocates for the homeless are bracing for a spike in people entering shelters or moving in with relatives. One indication is recent census survey data showing that 18,107 people thought they might be evicted within the next two months.
A spike in homelessness could happen quickly. Kansas has one of the shortest timeframes in the country for evicting tenants who fall behind on rent. Johnson said landlords must merely send them a notice that gives renters three days to pay in full. After that, landlords can get a court order that gives the county sheriff 14 days to remove them.
Vogel, of the Shawnee County Landlords Association, said landlords “are not eager about any of this.” But he added: “It is just like having a job but not getting paid. You just can’t sustain that because they still have all their costs.”
The Salvation Army in Wichita has already seen an increase in calls from people asking for shelter, said Jami Scott, the organization’s director of homeless services.
“Unfortunately, the money that has been flooded into the community to help people pay their bills, a lot of that money is drying up, and it is going to be really difficult for us to be able to get people into housing,” she said.
IOWA
What’s the status of eviction moratoriums in the state?
Iowa’s ban on evictions expired in May 2020 as Gov. Kim Reynolds moved aggressively to lift coronavirus restrictions. That left the federal moratorium on evictions as the only protection for renters.
What’s being done to help people facing eviction?
Iowa set up a rent and utility assistance program with $195 million in federal money. The aid covers up to 12 months of late rent and utility bills for renters who make up to 80% of their area’s median income. Iowans also have to show that they either lost their job or experienced another significant financial blow caused by the pandemic. Iowa Finance Authority spokeswoman Ashley Jared said the state hasn’t decided yet whether to apply for a second round of federal rental assistance money that is available.
So far, the state estimates that $7.6 million in rent and utility assistance has been distributed to 2,753 families statewide, but that doesn’t include a separate aid program for the Des Moines area that has distributed more than $15.2 million to roughly 3,400 households.
Last year, Iowa distributed $31.3 million to roughly 14,000 renters through a different rental assistance program.
Despite the aid programs, evictions are expected to jump in the state after the moratorium ends.
“We would expect to see a fairly significant increase in the next couple weeks,” said Anne Bacon, of the IMPACT Community Action Partnership group, which is overseeing the Des Moines area programs. “Right now we are just trying to keep people from becoming homeless.”
HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?
The CDC moratorium prevented many but not all evictions in Iowa. Alex Kornya, general counsel at Iowa Legal Aid, said some landlords have been able to evict people whose leases had expired by arguing that they were being evicted because of the expired lease, not because of late payments. Still, the number of eviction lawsuits statewide fell from roughly 18,000 in 2019 to 12,364 last year because of the moratoriums, Kornya said. So far in 2021, 7,318 eviction cases have been filed in Iowa courts.
WHAT IS THE AFFORDABILITY IN THE STATE’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?
Iowa has a tight rental market and a shortage of affordable housing. The state reported a 4.9% vacancy rate last year, which was below the national average of 7%. Statewide, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment last year was $774.70, which was 5% higher than in 2017, when the average rent was $738.70. Data on rental housing during the pandemic is not yet available.
ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?
It’s hard to say how much homelessness might increase in Iowa, but evictions are expected to increase once the moratorium ends.
“We hope it’s not as bad as we think it might be,” Kornya said. “But right now, there are a lot of extremely concerning signs.”
Recent census data showed that there were 30,115 adults in the state who feared they could be evicted within two months.
In addition to the moratorium ending, a change in unemployment benefits in the state last month could contribute to more evictions. Iowa quit participating in enhanced unemployment benefits last month, so people receiving unemployment checks are no longer receiving an extra $300 a week in federal aid.
The number of inquiries that Iowa Legal Aid received about evictions nearly doubled last year after the expiration of an initial federal $600 per week boost to unemployment benefits.
￼
NEBRASKA
What’s the status of eviction moratoriums in the state?
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts temporarily banned evictions for 2 1/2 months near the start of the pandemic, but it expired in May 2020. Unlike in some states, Nebraska cities don’t have their own eviction moratoriums.
What’s being done to help people facing eviction?
Nebraska has earmarked $200 million from the coronavirus aid package Congress passed in December to help tenants with back rent, utility bills and other expenses.
The program offers up to $20,000 in assistance to renters or homeowners who need help paying up to 15 months of their bills. But the aid is only available to people who make 80% or less of their county’s median income and can show they are unable to pay rent because of a financial hardship caused by the pandemic or are at risk of becoming homeless.
The Nebraska Investment Finance Authority said that so far, nearly $24.6 million has been distributed to 6,292 households in Nebraska by the state and local programs in Lincoln and Omaha.
HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?
Eviction cases have generally been put on hold or dismissed by Nebraska judges after tenants raised the CDC moratorium as a defense. Scott Mertz, an attorney with Legal Aid of Nebraska, said the number of eviction lawsuits fell by more than 40% last year after the moratoriums were put in place. About 5,300 eviction cases were filed in Nebraska courts last year, which was down from roughly 9,300 in 2019. So far this year, about 2,800 eviction cases have been filed in the state, which is similar to the number last year at this time. That is expected to increase after the moratorium ends.
WHAT IS THE AFFORDABILITY IN THE STATE’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?
The rental market in Nebraska remained tight last year as the state continued to have a shortage of affordable housing. The state finance authority said the vacancy rate for apartments statewide was 3.7% last year, which was significantly lower than the 7% national average. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Nebraska increased by nearly 20% from 2015 through 2020, reaching $770.60 last year. In the Omaha metropolitan area, rent for a two-bedroom apartment averaged $974.20 last year. In the Lincoln area, that figure was $802.80.
ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?
Nebraska’s homeless ranks could swell once the eviction moratorium ends because evictions and homelessness are closely linked and there is a lack of low-income housing in the state, Mertz said. Although the number of evictions in Nebraska is expected to jump after the moratorium ends, it’s not clear how many landlords are waiting to act once it expires.
“It’s going to be overwhelming. It’s just a question of how overwhelming,” Mertz said.
Recent census data shows there were 21,641 adults in the state who feared they could be evicted within two months.
