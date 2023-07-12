Wood-Grilled Shrimp and Yellow Peppers

Grilling is a great way to cook many different types of foods. Burgers, chicken or steaks may be grilling staples, but many other foods are equally at home cooking over an open flame.

Shrimp grills up perfectly and can be enhanced with mesquite, oak or pecan wood. Wrapping shrimp with a spinach leaf not only increases the wow factor when plating, it also helps keep the shrimp tender and moist during cooking. Such is the case in this recipe for “Wood-Grilled Shrimp and Yellow Peppers” from “The Gardener & The Grill” (Running Press) by Karen Adler & Judith Fertig.

