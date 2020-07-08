LINCOLN, Neb. — A former psychologist at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has been charged with a felony after a search of her bag turned up an intimate letter from an inmate.

Sarah Tielke, 44, of Papillion, was charged Monday with unauthorized communication with an inmate, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. A court affidavit said Tielke tried to put her bag into a locker on Feb. 25 after she was selected for a random search. A search of the bag turned up three cellphones and a four-page letter an inmate had written her suggesting there was a romantic relationship between them.

Tielke told investigators the cellphones belonged to her children, and she was later charged only in connection to the letter.

Tielke is set to make her first court appearance in the case later this month.