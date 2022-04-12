KANSAS CITY, Missouri — A former corrections officer at the Jackson County Detention Center was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in federal prison for taking bribes to smuggle illegal drugs to inmates.
Daniel Coach, 27, was also ordered to repay $3,631 in bribes he took between March 2020 and March 2021, federal prosecutors said.
Coach pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 to participating in a conspiracy to smuggle contraband into the detention center.
He used the Cash App on a mobile phone to accept bribes to smuggle drugs such as oxycodone, K2, fentanyl, Percocet, and ecstasy to inmates.
He was arrested after he took a $100 bribe from an undercover officer to deliver OxyContin pills to an inmate.
