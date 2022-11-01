Chiefs Britt Reid Football

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid walks to a courtroom at the Jackson County Courthouse on Sept. 12, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.

Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, but prosecutors had agreed to ask for a maximum sentence of four years in prison. Reid sought probation.

