FILE- In a June 20, 2016 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is shown. Reid has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash that critically injured a 5-year-old girl. Jackson County prosecutors announced the charges Monday, April 12, 2021, against Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid. Prosecutors allege Reid was driving about 84 mph and had a blood-alcohol level of .113 about a half-hour after the crash near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4. Police say his truck slammed into two cars stopped along an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near the Chiefs' training facility. Five-year-old Ariel Young, who was in one of the cars, suffered a traumatic brain injury. (AP Photo)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.
Reid, son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty, Jackson County (Missouri) Circuit Court records show. He was scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 26.
He faces up to seven years in prison, The Kansas City Star reported.
Police said Reid was intoxicated and speeding when he hit two parked cars on an entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021. A girl in one of the cars, Ariel Young, who was 5 at the time, suffered a traumatic brain injury.
One of the vehicles he hit had stalled because of a dead battery and the second was owned by Ariel's mother, who had arrived to help, according to charging documents.
Court records show Reid was driving about 84 mph (135 kilometers per hour) shortly before the collision and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113 two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08.
Reid, who underwent emergency surgery for a groin injury after the crash, was placed on administrative leave. His job with the team ended after the Chiefs allowed his contract to expire.
