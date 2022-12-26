GREENWOOD, Miss. — A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars.

John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express Grain Terminals, LLC. His trial originally was set to begin Jan. 30 in Oxford. U.S. District Judge Michael Mills signed an order Wednesday setting a new trial date of May 8, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported.

