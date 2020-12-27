Evergy wants customers aware of LIHEAP program

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program has already begun accepting applications for Missouri residents, and Evergy has made sure it’s customers are aware of the federally funded program.

“After March, it's like everything was turned upside down and just seeing the need, the need is there and is greater than ever. Being able to talk to people virtually like this -- we hosted a Facebook Live event two weeks ago just to draw that attention and make people aware of this program that's out there and that's available to them. We're just doing all we can,” said Customer Affairs Advisor Maria Lopez.

Missouri and Kansas customers of Evergy can submit their applications through

However, on March 31, Kansas customers will have to wait until Jan. 4 to begin submitting. Lopez said that applicants don’t have to be disconnected in any way to be eligible to get the one-time credit. Evergy also has a disconnect moratorium where they will not disconnect it’s customers who are past due until March 1st.

“Since they’re not technically in threat of disconnect, their monthly bill is still going to be there and the balance will still continue to grow. That’s why we’re just trying to push that message now more than ever, so people can get the necessary assistance that they need,” Lopez said.

Lopez also believes that since disconnects aren’t happening, that it’s the perfect time for customers to apply while the time is right.

By filling out the application and getting approved, that also opens the door for crisis funds. Winter crisis funds are available until the end of May and the maximum amount of funds that can be disbursed for crisis is $800.