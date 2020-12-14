Evergy is Still Offering Incentives and Assistance for Missouri Customers

Evergy continues its efforts to help its customers during a time when saving on energy and financial assistance is crucial.

There have been multiple initiatives to help customers from residential to business and all of those in between. Two programs have been under the radar, but have been made more aware by its customers.

Since 2014, the company, as part of its Business Energy Savings Program, has offered incentives for businesses who opt for more energy efficient equipment above code minimum. In July, in order to help businesses save even more on energy costs, certain incentives increased.

“We increased the incentives, basically, a bit,” said product manager for Evergy Chris DeLaTorre. “They’re available to all Missouri business customers, but they were measures we felt kind of catered to small businesses.”

DeLaTorre says the incentives will still be available to small businesses at the beginning of the new year, but will be back down to the usual incentive rates eventually.

Residential customers also in need of help with utility expenses are offered assistance. A submission of an application to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, can provide anywhere from $300 to $600 towards a customer’s utility expenses. The window for customers in Missouri to apply is currently open.

“There are some options out there that we’re trying to help customers, especially during the pandemic, because we know there’s groups of people out there that are struggling right now seeking relief, possibly for the first time,” said Andrew Baker, senior communications manager at Evergy.

Evergy has already pledged $2.2 million to local COVID-19 relief as part of its community investment and involvement. Their planned giving total for 2020 is over $8 million.