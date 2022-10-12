Africa Natural Gas Europe

Tugboats get into position on the Russian pipe-laying vessel 'Fortuna', being used for construction work on the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, in the port of Wismar, Germany. 

 Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal | A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa's western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany.

The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania's coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. But production isn't expected to start until the end of next year.

