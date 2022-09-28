Germany Energy

Pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline are shown Wednesday in Lubmin, Germany. 

 Associated Press

BRUSSELS — European companies are ramping up security around pipelines and energy prices are climbing again as the suspected sabotage of two pipelines that deliver natural gas from Russia underscored the vulnerability of Europe's energy infrastructure and prompted the EU to warn of possible retaliation.

Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage — it directly benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe — although others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened.

