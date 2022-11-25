Belgium EU Energy

Czech Energy Minister Jozef Sikela rings the bell to announce the beginning of a meeting of EU energy ministers at an energy council Thursday n Brussels. 

 Associated Press

BRUSSELS — The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China.

EU trade ministers on Friday insisted they would be forced to respond if Washington stuck to all the terms of its Inflation Reduction Act, which is favorable to local companies through subsidies and, according to the EU, will unfairly discriminate against its firms that want to compete for contracts.

