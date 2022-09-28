Belgium Europe Pipelines

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, arrives for the weekly College of Commissioners meeting at EU headquarters Wednesday in Brussels.

 Associated Press

BRUSSELS | European Union countries should impose "biting sanctions" on Russian trade and hit officials responsible for "sham referendums" held in parts of Ukraine as Moscow ramps up the war, senior EU officials said Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Kremlin-orchestrated referendums on joining Russia "are an illegal attempt to grab land and change international borders by force."

